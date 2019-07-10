Underwater Savannah River Wall could be torn down

The Army Corps of Engineers is looking to make the Savannah River safer and this study has nothing to do with the lock and dam.

They will looking at the 2 mile long “wall” that runs underwater from about 8th street to the boathouse.

Historically, the wall is about 100 years old and was used to make that area of the river deeper for commercial boats– but as the Savannah River Keeper told Newschannel 6 in 2017– this wall is making for dangerous boating downtown.

Beth Williams, Savannah District chief of Hydraulics and Hydrology for the Corps says, “Today the training wall no longer serves a federal purpose. In fact, many point out that it is an impediment to navigation and that its presence increases the risks to waterborne activities for its nearly 2-mile long length of the river in downtown Augusta area.”

According to an Army Corps of Engineers press release, removal of the wall could also remove built up sediment built up along the North Augusta side of the river. Clearing away the sediment could alleviate obstructions, deepen water levels and potentially remove mudflats.

If the study recommends removal of the wall, the actual work would require action from the US Congress to begin, would be done at full federal expense. The study is schedule to last 60 days.