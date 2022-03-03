AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– For some, the invasion of Ukraine may feel like a world away. But for others, it hits close to home. NewsChannnel 6 spoke with two people who say they worry for their friends and family in Ukraine.

Vadym Buncha is a graduate student at Augusta University, and Mykola Mamenko is a professor there. Both men are from Kyiv, Ukraine where their friends and families reside.

“I am able to connect via Skype and chat occasionally so I know they are still alive and healthy which is a good thing,” Professor Mamenko said.

“I’ve had contact with them [parents] throughout all the time. I lost contact with some of my relatives who stayed in Kyiv and some of my friends who are near Kyiv. It’s hard. It’s complicated,” Buncha added.

Buncha spoke with his mother Thursday and says she plans to seek refuge in Czech Republic. Buncha’s father is in the Ukrainian army, and will stay behind in Kyiv.

“It’s not only about relatives, friends. Yes, that’s important. It’s the feeling of some unpunished extreme violence that is happening and there is no explanation to this,” Buncha said.

Both men say their feelings about the Russian invasion of Ukraine range from worry about their loved ones, to anger toward the Russian government.

“It’s obviously concern because there are family, friends, people who I know, places that I care about that are getting destroyed to rubble,” Professor Mamenko said.

Mamenko says he feels a strong sense of pride about how the Ukrainian army and people have risen up.

“You get really anxious and over excited about it in a bad way. But the other thing is that I feel proud that we could stand to Russian invasion and I’m hopeful that we will be able to withstand whatever else they send on us,” Professor Mamenko said.