AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Independence Day is all about fun, food, family, and celebration, but, if you’re not smart about decisions when it comes to drinking, a celebration could turn into a disaster.

Driving under the influence is never acceptable, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 38% of drivers killed from 2017-2021 on the Fourth of July were drunk.

So, local car services are making sure your safety comes first.

“You don’t want to get behind the wheel and you don’t know what your level of drunkenness is because it’s not safe to be driving ‘cause you’re putting other people in danger while putting yourself in danger, and you wanna be able to wake up to your family the next day,” says Kia Bolton, an Uber driver.

Kia Bolton has been working as an Uber driver for five years. In her time as a driver, she says that she’s seen a lot during holidays like the 4th of July.

“It gets a little crazy downtown, and I like to station myself there because that’s where all the bars and the locals go out for the holidays. They’re really drunk, and I like to be in that area so I can get people home safely.”

A National Safety Council study showed between 400 and 580 people killed in a car accident on the Fourth of July in 2021, but that doesn’t include the amount of accidents leaving people still alive.

“We had just witnessed another car accident, and then, when we get to the light, a drunk driver hit me in the back. He was so inebriated that they had to cut the camera so that they can get him to jail immediately because he was torn up,” Bolton said.

Bolton believes, in some cases, having driving services like Uber and the many others that are available, could be lifesaving on holidays like these.

“For the Fourth of July, my biggest advice is for everybody to stay safe, be safe, and worry about the other drivers on the road as well.”

Uber drivers say if you don’t think you can drive, you probably shouldn’t, and they are always available to get you home safely.