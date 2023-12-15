MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Millen is getting some much needed help from the Department of Transportation.

Federal Funding was announced Wednesday for a project to remove blocked rail crossings there. Leaders from Washington were in Millen to formally make the announcement.

“These communities have been waiting 10, 20, 30, sometimes 50 years for certain things to get done: it’s finally happening, and it’s happening on our watch,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The $12 million project is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in Rural Communities event series.

However, Millen was one of 18 rural communities in the country to receive the funding.

This is part of a $645.3 million investment thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On top of the work on the railroad crossings, the project will improve safety and wait times for residents, strengthen supply chains, and create jobs for those in the area.

Mayor King Rocker says getting this funding will get things moving in Millen.

“We were telling a story about a truck who got right there to the crossing, and the train was there one morning at 9 o’clock–and he was hauling a big piece of equipment–and he had to sit there until 5 o’clock cause the train didn’t move,” said Rocker.

Buttigieg says one of the reasons why they chose Millen was because of the safety benefits that will come from this project.

“The reality is there’s going to be more and more growth in terms of the supply chain traffic here, so we gotta make sure it’s compatible with day-to-day life in the community–and that doesn’t become a burden, it makes it harder for people to get about the community, which means deconflicting that rail traffic with ordinary vehicle traffic going on here in Millen,” said Buttigieg.

Along with the safety benefits, Buttigieg adds that Millen needs the investment because of the continuing growth in the city.

Senator Jon Ossoff also played a key role in getting the project to Millen.

He says he hopes this initiative will be a turning point for investing in rural communities like Jenkins County.

“For too long, federal infrastructure policy and state infrastructure policy has neglected rural Georgia,” said Ossoff. “Working with the secretary through the bipartisan infrastructure law, we’ve changed that. The bipartisan infrastructure law is investing in rural Georgia and rural America–and that’s why this project is now getting off the ground.”

Mayor Garnett Johnson was also in attendance, at the request of Secretary Buttigieg.

He says with the Biden-Harris administration already making their mark in Augusta, it’s significant to see their work expand to other parts of the CSRA.

“I think it’s special that you have a bipartisan infrastructure build that’s actually coming to fruition in rural Georgia,” said Johnson. “It’s great to see they’re providing more access to transportation to many people here don’t have access to it, so I’m proud to be here representing the city of Augusta talking about initiatives that move the region forward.”

Rocker adds this project is a major step forward for the city, and a great opportunity for rural communities like Millen.

“It’ll help the state’s highway system because it’ll keep traffic flowing,” said Rocker. We have a tremendous volume of traffic every day, and we’re just excited to be part of it, excited for it to happen, and it’s been a long time coming.”

The next step is to hit the ground running.

The timeline is a little vague, but the project will take at least two years to complete.