U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham coming to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in Aiken this Tuesday

Graham will be the keynote speaker at an event hosted by the Aiken Republican Club and Aiken County Republican Party at Newberry Hall.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m.

We’re told the senator will discuss “several pressing local and national issues.”

The luncheon is open to club members and the general public, but tickets are required.

The cost of the luncheon for members is $18 and $23 for non-members.

Reservations may be made by using Eventbrite at https://arc-august-27-luncheon.eventbrite.com or email aikenscrepublicanclub@gmail.com.

Payment will be at the door by cash or check.

Reservations and cancellations will be accepted until noon Monday August 26, 2019.