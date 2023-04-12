AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff visited Fort Gordon on Wednesday following his 8-month-long bipartisan investigation into privatized military housing conditions.

He oversaw some housing inspections that started on Wednesday after that investigation revealed that maintenance was not up to standards.

“When service members and their families placed maintenance requests, sometimes for urgent things that impacted children in the home, they weren’t getting the timely service that they deserve,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Balfour Beatty Communities LLC is the contractor in charge of managing the homes on post.

Army investigations say it ‘chronically underperforms’ when it comes to maintenance and overall service to tenants, and Ossoff raised concerns about health and safety issues as well.

“Balfour Beatty must respond timely and provide effective maintenance when there are failures of appliances, or furnaces or structural issues that need to be addressed in any of these homes,” he said.

He was also able to speak with some of these military families to get their perspective.

“I think that there is appreciation that the Army is following through on a commitment they made to inspect these homes,” Sen. Ossoff said. “But, also recognition that we have a ways to go to ensure that the housing is up to standard.”

He emphasizes that this is no way for people who serve our country to live, and these inspections will expand to other military bases nationwide.

“We are better able to retain the exceptionally talented people in the Army when they and their families are treated right and are living in safe, healthy housing,” he said. “That’s why this matters, that’s why I launched that investigation last year, and that’s why I’ve stayed focused on this.”

The inspections are expected to take four weeks, and Sen. Ossoff said they will move forward after a response from the contracting company.