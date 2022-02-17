U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff paying a visit to Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta on Friday

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff will be coming to the city of Augusta, and he is expected to inspect the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center on Friday, February 18th.

According to the press release, Senator Ossoff will meet with local leadership and veterans to brief them on his work in Congress to improve access and care for veterans and their families in Augusta and across the CSRA.

Senator Ossoff says he is working to pass several key pieces of legislation to ensure veterans and their families receive quality care, including to ensure that Georgia’s combat-disabled veterans receive full retirement pay and disability benefits; to improve the Veterans Crisis Line, a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline for military veterans; to increase transparency and accountability of VA hospitals and centers through Congressional oversight into proposed and current IT programs; and to improve rural veterans’ access to VA services.

Senator Ossoff previously secured $1.6 million in construction grants for veterans homes in Augusta and Milledgeville.