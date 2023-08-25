AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are seeking individual and group volunteers for the annual lake clean up campaign.

This is an effort along with the Savannah District and the J. Strom Thurmond Lake and Dam Project Office.

Organizers say that volunteers can help with a variety of projects, which include debris cleanup, brush clearing, landscaping and trail and park maintenance along the shoreline, islands, recreation areas, coves, old road ends, and bridge areas.

Organizers also say that a picnic will follow the cleanup for volunteers.

This campaign will be a part of the 30th annual National Public Lands Day on September 23rd with check-in at the Below Dam South Carolina Recreation Area located at 384 Plant Road, Clarks Hill, South Carolina, beginning at 8 A.M.

According to organizers, volunteers must complete and return a volunteer agreement, and adult participants volunteering as a group can complete a group volunteer agreement in order to participate.

Organizers also state that completed forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Thurmond Project Office at 510 Clarks Hill Highway, Clarks Hill, SC 29821or emailed to CESAS-OP-T@usace.army.mil. The registration deadline is Sept. 16th.



Organizers are suggesting that all volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes, long pants, and bring plenty of water.

In the event of severe weather conditions, National Public Lands Day events will be cancelled, according to organizers.

For more information, contact Ranger Hulpke at 864-333-1172 or toll free at 800-533-3478, extension 1172.