AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The court battle continues over the future of Lock and Dam.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers has filed an appeal to the Federal Court in the decision blocking the removal of the structure to make way for a rock fish ladder.

In November the court ruled that the corps plan was a violation of Federal law.

The city of Augusta is part of the suit opposing the Corps of Engineers plan to replace Lock and Dam.