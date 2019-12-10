Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour makes a stop at the James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” makes a stop at James Brown Arena February 15th-16th, 2020.

In Tyler Perry’s final performance as Madea, the beloved matriarch will grace the stage to help her family navigate their greatest challenge yet, each other.

Madea’s family is uniting to celebrate the graduation of her great grandson, and as expected, in any family affair, tensions will rise. Her granddaughter, Darlene, will have to face her own demons in seeing her ex-husband, William, while Darlene’s children, Malik and Tiffany, must figure out how to handle their parents.

If that isn’t enough, there’s an even bigger secret looming over the family, of which Darlene may not recover. It is up to Madea and some crowd favorites- among them, Aunt Bam, Brown, and Cora-to see their family through what is sure to be a turbulent time filled with fun, laughter, and perhaps even some tears.

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 16th at 10am. You can call 877-428-4849, drop by the The SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena, or click here to buy tickets.