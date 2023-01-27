WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Two employees of Piedmont Mining, LLC died in an accident at a mining location in Warren County.

According to the company, emergency response personnel and Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were contacted immediately after the accident. The identity of the two employees were not provided.

“MSHA is investigating the accident, and Piedmont Mining LLC is fully cooperating with that investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the two individuals who have died as a result of this tragic accident. We are committed to determining how the accident happened and what can be done to prevent a reoccurrence in the future,” said the company in a statement to WJBF.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story previously listed the mine location in Wrens. While the corporate office of the mining company is in Wrens, the mining location is actually located in Warren County.