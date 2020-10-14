Two women wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shakema Ishman and Shatina Powell are wanted for an aggravated assault incident that occurred on the 3300 block of Tanglewood Drive in Augusta.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Shatina Powell is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on these women, please contact Ashley Syria with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1070.