One wanted, one arrested for an armed robbery in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: 20-year-old Montrell Ellison was located and arrested on April 3, 2020.

Police are still searching for 17-year-old Murell Birt Jr.

20 year-old Montrell Ellison and 17-year-old Murrell Birt Jr. are wanted in reference to an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred March 15, 2020 on the 500 Block of East Boundary. Ellison and Birt have warrants on file and are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone that comes in contact with Ellison or Birt and has any information as to thier whereabouts are asked to contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.