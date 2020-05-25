Two wanted for theft at Publix in Riverwood Plantation

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a theft that occurred at a Publix in Riverwood Plantation.
They theft occurred on May 20, 2020. They purchased the items placed in a victim’s InstaCart. The victim’s account was charged but the groceries were never delivered.
The man and woman were driving a black four door vehicle.
If you have any informtion, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-4021.
