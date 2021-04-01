Two wanted for questioning in multiple CVS and Walgreens robberies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men involved in multiple theft by deceptions and exploitation of elderly people are wanted for questioning.

The white male in the photo is also wanted for questioning in regarding a past robbery by intimidation. These incidents have occurred at multiple Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies.

The images of the men were taken from video surveillance footage on March 31, 2021 at the CVS Pharmacy on the 2500 block of Windsor Spring Road.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.