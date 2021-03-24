Two teens arrested in deadly shooting that shut down I-20

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Two teens from Saluda and Edgefield were arrested in connection to a shooting on I-20 Eastbound in Lexington that left an Edgefield man dead.

According to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, 21-year-old Torrian Bryant Oree, an Edgefield County resident, was found deceased along I-20 Eastbound in Lexington County near Exit 51 Tuesday night and whose discovery prompted a shutdown of the interstate.

Oree’s body was found east of Exit 51 in Lexington County with multiple gunshot wounds.

“We’ve made two arrests in connection to the case,” says Lexington County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Adam Myrick.

Because both individuals are 17 years old, their identities are not being revealed. Both are charged with murder.

“Based on forensic evidence and the information we gathered from witness statements, the teens we arrested had some sort of disagreement with Torrian Oree as they drove down the interstate,” says Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “Oree was shot inside the car and either bailed out or was forced from the front passenger seat as the car was going down the road.”

After the discovery of Oree’s body outside of Lexington, law enforcement officials were alerted to two teenagers at a local hospital, one seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Both are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

One of the 17-year-olds is from Saluda County, and the other is from Edgefield.

“Our work on this continues,” says Capt. Myrick.

