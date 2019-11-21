Two teens arrested for armed robbery, car chase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people with active warrants were arrested after causing a car chase in Richmond County.

Around 12:00 PM, deputies noticed a black Nissan Maxima turn onto Four Points Rd. from Old Waynesboro. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

19-year-old Shelby Self would not stop as the officer attempted to pull her over. She ran through stop signs at and accelerated speed. As the deputy followed Self onto Story Mill Rd. she swerved, forcing the officer off the side of the road.

Self eventually stopped on the 4800 block of Story Mill Rd. where she got out of the car and fled. Self had a passenger in the car, 17-year-old Robert Scott. Scott fled the car as well, carrying a large white trash bag.

A deputy and a canine handler chased down Lee and Self. They were later apprehended. Lee had an outstanding warrant for Armed Robbery in Richmond County.

Self did not put the car in park when she fled from the vehicle, which caused it to hit the chain link fence on the 4800 block of Story Mill Rd.

Self was committed to the Burke County Detention Center for no seatbelt citation, no insurance citation, reckless driving citation, and felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement citation.

A warrant was also secured for the Felony Fleeing charge. Self had an outstanding warrant with Richmond County as well.

Lee was committed to the Burke County Detention Center for his outstanding warrant and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was notified.