Two South Carolina Mills to be “idled” by Georgia-Pacific

(WJBF) – Georgia-Pacific announced today that it will idle its McCormick and Allendale plants.

The McCormick plant makes lumber and employs 98 people. The Allendale plant makes strand board and employs 142 people.

Both plants will be kept in a ready state to begin production should the market conditions forecast change.

The shipping department will operate until the inventory has been deleted at both work sites. All employees will be let go at the end of production except for those needed to manage inventory and maintain the work sites.

Plans call for the plants to continue production for 60 days before shutting down.Those employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits.