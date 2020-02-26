Two Richmond Academy Students get a full ride by receiving Quest Bridge Scholarship

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Academy of Richmond County held its Honor Graduate reveal, an event that honors and recognizes students who have earned at least a 3.5 GPA during their 4 years of high school.

“It’s an opportunity to not just thank the students for doing what they’re expected to do, but with so many youth choosing other paths, to have students who choose to do the right thing, so to speak, and to focus on academic success…that warms our hearts. That’s why we’re here as educators, and it’s also the opportunity for parents to give them the opportunity to say job well done,” said Sonya Weaver the lead guidance counselor at Richmond Academy

Two students in particular were showcased as they were the recipients of the Quest Bridge Scholarship.

The scholarship’s purpose is to help high achieving, low income high school seniors with a full four year scholarship to the nation’s top colleges.

There were 14,926 applicants for the scholarship but just over a thousand students were considered as finalists, with two of those students being from Richmond Academy.

Those two students were Nya Prejean and Lillie Taylor. Lillie is this year’s Valedictorian and we spoke to her about what getting this scholarship means to her.

“It definitely makes me feel relieved because my parents always told me that they won’t be able to pay for me to go to college, so I had to do well in school in order to get scholarships. So getting a big scholarship all at once kind of made that a lot easier,” said Taylor.

Lillie is planning on attending Washington and Lee University, while Nya will be attending Duke University.

“I’m definitely very thankful for all the help I’ve gotten and all the support,” said Taylor.