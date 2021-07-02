Two rescued from Savannah River in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – We are waiting to learn the conditions of two people rescued from the Savannah River Friday morning.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Around 8 A.M., emergency crews were called to help pull two people from the river near the Fifth Street bridge.

We are hearing reports that the victims were in a kayak when it overturned.

According to North Augusta public safety, CPR was performed on one of the victims.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to follow this developing story in the day ahead.