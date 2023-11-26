NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WJBF)- North Augusta’s Living History Park welcomed hundreds of people for two popular events to kick off the Christmas season.

Christmas in the Backcountry, and Christmas for the Birds provides a family-friendly experience that take those attending on a stroll through history.

Kids got to decorate pinecones and popcorn garlands, learn about the Colonial era, while also getting a chance to sit in Santa’s lap.

Brian Wendzik says this is the perfect opportunity to start the holiday season in different, but unique way.

“There’s a lot of things going on here today,” said Wendzik. “Every year it just brings a different kind of spirit, and you can see it here. You got 80-year-old people that are like 8-year-olds. You just see it everywhere, smiles.”

Although the event ended Saturday afternoon, the park is planning on doing another big event coming up next April.

For more information, you can find their website here.