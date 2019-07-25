Two people dead after shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

According to Investigators, the deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the Glenwood Apartments at 2564 Lumpkin Road late this evening.

Two people had been shot and were transported to a local hospital where they died from their wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer says deputies were able to locate possible suspects in the shooting.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided by the Sheriff’s Office.