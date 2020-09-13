Two people dead, a suspect recovering following shooting in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Two people are dead and a suspect recovering following a shooting in Aiken County.

Authorities responded 43 Louise St. in Graniteville at around 7 p.m., Saturday, September 12.

We’re told deputies found a man and woman dead. Lacy Boyd, 43, who lived in the home with her 51-year-old boyfriend was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds. The male victim’s name will be released after his family has been notified. The shooting incident stemmed from a disturbance that took place at the home earlier, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.

Later, a possible suspect was located driving at East Pine Log Rd and Whiskey Rd. A car chase led to the suspect’s vehicle becoming stuck at East Pine Log Road and Northwood.

The suspect fired several rounds at authorities. They returned fire striking the suspect at least twice.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to conduct the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and we’re working to learn more for you including the name of the victims, as well as the suspect.