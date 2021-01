AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - A second parent came forward to NewsChannel 6 about how the Georgia High School Association benched her athletic son his senior year due to a reduced schedule last semester. This comes after our report about Grovetown High School basketball player Jadis "Jaye" Gant, a senior who also was benched due to a scheduling error admitted by the school.

Luke McGann went back to school after Christmas break ready to learn and play soccer. But what he thought was a privilege his senior year is turning to nightmare instead.