Two new restaurants coming to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The people who brought you restaurants like Frog Hollow Tavern, Craft & Vine, and Farmhaus are at it again. Soon two new restaurants will hit downtown Augusta.

990 Broad Street will be home to a two-in-one concept. Two restaurants in the same building, sharing a kitchen.

“I thought we were missing this in town and wanted to bring it here and hopefully we’ll be successful and everybody will have a good time,” chef and owner Sean Wight said. “Bring just something new to the street here.”

Pho-Ramen’L will be the first to open.

“This is an Asian inspired, southern influence menu. We kind of take inspiration from lots of different cuisines throughout southeast Asia and put a southern flare on it,” director of restaurants for the Frog Hollow Hospitality Group, Breannah Newton said.

They expect Pho-Ramen’L to open in a few weeks. Shortly after, the second tenant of 990 Broad Street will launch.

“The back will be opening later on hopefully before Masters, and that’s Tacocat. That is basically a mezcal and tequila street taco type concept,” Wight said.

Tacocat will have live music, games, and lounge areas. When weather allows, the garage doors will be open.

Newton says she’s especially excited to debut the restaurants’ interior design.

“It’s super funky. We take inspiration from 80’s Neon Noir. So there’s a lot of neon and bright colors. It’s just super fun and funky,” Newton said.

The building was purchased in 2019 and construction was slowed down by the pandemic. That pushed back the launch date.

“What I really enjoy about this restaurant group is that we want to do things right the first time. We will wait until we do it right,” Newton said. “There’s a lot of little details in everything that we did and that takes time.”

They say downtown Augusta doesn’t have anything quite like this concept, and they can’t wait to open the doors.

“It’ll be a really proud day,” Newton said.

While there is not a set open date, they said to expect Pho-Ramen’L to open around Valentine’s Day, and Tacocat a few weeks later.