Two men wanted in Richmond County for armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two men wanted for armed robbery. The incident happened on Saturday on the 100 block of East Chapman St. Authorities said 19-year-old Quinton Mincey and 18-year-old Henri Beach are considered armed and dangerous. Both are known to frequent Strother Dr. and the River Glenn/East Boundary area. Anyone with information should contact any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Those numbers are (706)-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.