Two men on the run after an armed robbery in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Two men are on the run after an armed robbery in Richmond County.

According to the Richmond County PIO, around 7:00 P.M. an armed robbery and aggravated assault occurred at Apple Valley Park and the 1700 block of Marvin Griffin Rd.

A woman was robbed and shot at after meeting with two men she met online,trying to sell a gun.

She was not hit by the shots fired. The two suspects were described as two black males. They were last seen running towards Apple Valley Subdivision.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000.

