Two men arrested for illegal dumping in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Marshal’s Office arrested two men Saturday for Felony Illegal Dumping.

November 23, 2019 the Department of Natural Resources notified the RCMO of an illegal dumping at the 1700 block of Gravel Pit Road.









Artis Murphy and Jaquantez Hall confessed to dumping 26,080 pounds of illegal dumping materials.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone to follow proper dumping procedures by utilizing the landfill for waste.

Please do not dump in streets or neighborhoods.