Two Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people have a bit more holiday shopping money in their accounts.

Two winning Mega mMillions tickets were sold in the Garden City.

A $10,000 ticket was sold at Bi-Lo on Wrightsboro Road.

And a $20,000 ticket was sold at the Circle K on Mike Padgett Highway.

Winning numbers from the November 15th Mega Millions drawing were: 12-19-34-35-68 and the Mega Ball was 20.

Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.

Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.