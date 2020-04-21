Two MCG students offer songs of comfort during a stressful time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – During this time of medical crisis—the students at MCG are finding time to de-stress… and help us all de-stress a little bit too.

Second year students, Bharat Sanders and Liana Mosley have found harmony—even through social distancing thanks to technology.

The two students hope the “music in medicine songs of comfort” plan they have developed involving students and faculty will be therapeutic to everyone during these turbulent times.

You can listen to the entire song by clicking this link.