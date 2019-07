AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people were injured in a shooting incident on Thursday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Wharton Drive at Cornell Drive.

Investigators responded to the call in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim was shot in his hand and the other was shot in his back.

Both injuries are stated to be non-life threatening.

