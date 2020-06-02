Two injured in officer involved crash on Broad Street in Augusta; second RCSO involved wreck in two days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people were injured Tuesday, including a Richmond County Deputy, after a crash on Broad Street.

Around 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, a Richmond County Deputy was driving eastbound on Broad Street to help another officer when a Lexus sedan made a left hand turn to go south on 6th Street in front of the deputy.

The deputy attempted to veer when the vehicles collided, causing the patrol car to hit a light pole.

Both the deputy and the driver of the Lexus were taken to the hospital. The Georgia State Patrol is responding to the scene for further investigation.

This is the second deputy-involved car crash in two days.

Yesterday, Richmond County Deputy Stephen Harden had a collision with another vehicle during a high-speed pursuit along Gordon Highway. The deputy attempted to make a left onto Sibley Road while the light at that intersection was solid yellow. As the deputy activated his light, he was struck by another driver.

Deputy Harden was reported as having no injuries, but he will be held at fault in the accident for failure to yield.