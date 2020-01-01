Two injured in Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two people were injured following a crash in Aiken County, Tuesday night.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 on Edgefield Highway at Powell Pond Road.

Details are limited but according to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, the incident involved two SUV’s and two people were treated at a local hospital following the collision. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Officials with the dispatch center for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office say the road has since been reopened.