Two housing development ideas sent to Columbia County leaders

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County leaders want your input about two proposed housing developments. The county has already received a lot of feedback.

Commissioners received two letters from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs about Federal and State housing credits regarding the proposed developments. Many people are against ideas while others say they don’t mind them.

“I’m very disturbed about it. I don’t believe it’s a good idea for the county,” said Terry Brooks.

Dr. Jennifer Ward said, “I think it’s a good opportunity for people to get out of bad neighborhoods and I welcome the opportunity to invite new people in.”

While Columbia County’s government has nothing to do with the proposed developments, leaders took to Facebook to find out what citizens thought of the ideas.

“It doesn’t fit the mold for Columbia County. And how it can? I don’t know. I do think some investigation should probably go into that as well,” said Brooks.

She lives on Hardy McManus Road across the street where one of the proposed sites, “Evans Commons,” would go. If built, there would be 90 apartment units on 13 acres. She said the devaluation of her property isn’t the only thing she’s worried about.

Brooks explained, “The traffic is already horrible. The county should be more focused on rebuilding the infrastructure in the county. You have roads and bridges that are in very bad shape.”

The other suggested housing development would be called the “Woods at Reed Creek.” Thirty-eight apartment units would be built on 17 acres built of Fury’s Ferry Road across the street from Elmcroft Senior Living and Dunkin Donuts.

Dr. Jennifer Ward lives nearby. She said, “I don’t think it (traffic) would change significantly. There’s constantly new building here. It’s just adding a few more neighbors. It’s a big enough community for everybody to fit and for everybody to find a place. I don’t think it would hurt us at all.”

As soon as we receive the letters from our open records request we will update you with the latest information.