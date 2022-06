MITCHELL, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement agencies are looking for Tristin Lossie, 14, and William Ellwood, 15.

These children were last seen on Wednesday, June 15th at 6:30 A.M. in the area of Cedar Road in Mitchell, Glascock County, Georgia.

At this time, law enforcement does not have a reasonable belief that the children have been abducted. So, an Amber Alert has not been issued.

If you have any information, please call 706-595-2575.