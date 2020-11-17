Two First Love personal care homes raided by C.A.V.E. Task Force

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – C.A.V.E. Task Force is investigating and prosecuting crimes against the vulnerable and elderly after searching two First Love personal care homes Tuesday.

Nine adult residents have been relocated, and two juveniles who are now in the custody of DFCS after their living situation was described as “living in filth” by the C.A.V.E. Task Force investigation team.

The raid stems from an incident in October, where a First Love Personal Care Home on the 2400 block of Wrightsboro Rd. in Augusta was investigated after two people died and others were injured from extremely high temperatures.

According to Investigator William Loomer, during the course of the C.A.V.E. investigation of the Wrightsboro Road location and its business practices, financial irregularities were discovered in First Love Personal Care’s bookkeeping, allowing investigators to obtain search warrants for the remaining two locations at 1913 Old Savannah Rd. and 2734 Milledgeville Rd.

Both warrants were executed this afternoon.

After searching the location on the 1900 block of Old Savannah Rd, investigators learned that all former residents were moved to the 2700 block of Milledgeville Rd. Nine people were found with their clothing and bedding covered in bed bugs. Two juveniles living in filthy conditions were also discovered.

The two juveniles were turned over to DFCS while the other residents were administered clothing and rapid COVID-19 testing provided by PruittHealth. The residents were then re-homed to other facilities.

Workers at the personal care home were not able to provide records or certifications that allow them to provide care for the residents.

Arrests are pending however this is considered a criminal investigation according to the C.A.V.E. Task Force spokesperson.

