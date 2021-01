AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A fire is under invesetigation in Augusta.

Around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Kindling Dr. for a structure fire.

Two adults were inside and made it out safely, according to Augusta Fire & EMA.

Firefighters returned around 8 a.m. following a reported a rekindling of the fire.

Credit: Augusta Fire & EMA

There’s no word on the cause of the blaze.