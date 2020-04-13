Four dead, others hospitalized amid COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home

UPDATE: There are now 74 positive cases of COVID-19. 70 of those residents are isolated at the Center. 4 residents are being treated at the hospital and 4 have died.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An outbreak at an Augusta nursing home left two people dead and others in the hospital.

In an official media statement, Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center is calling work with the Augusta Fire Department a collaborative approach to tackling a terrible virus.

NewsChannel 6 told you last week about a COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home impacting dozens of people. We now know that there are 71 people who tested positive for the virus and 18 employees. Two people died, four are in the hospital and 64 people are in house.

Fire and EMT workers performed a condition check over the weekend to look at patient care and safety. The company said that crew found that the center is taking the appropriate measures to protect everyone. In a statement, it said the nursing home is providing PPE, working with the local health department, assessing the health of the staff with things such as temperature checks and restricting visitation.

The state of Georgia provides similar instructions for long term care facilities, including canceling communal dining and all group activities.

NewsChannel 6 is in constant communication with the nursing home spokesperson and local leaders to keep everyone informed.