AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are dead after a fatal accident on a major highway in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us they responded to the scene on the 5200 block of Mike Padgett Highway just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Two victims were reportedly dead upon Deputies arrival. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators say the number of occupants in the vehicles is unknown, at this time.

No further information has been provided.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as the become available.