AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two deaths and some hospitalizations at a personal care home.

It happened at First Love Personal Care Home on the 2400 block of Wrightsboro Road just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday. The coroner said both victims, 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid, were found by the caretaker in different areas of the home. Four other residents were taken to the hospital by EMS. Autopsies will be conducted Monday.