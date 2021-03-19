Two dead after collision in Barnwell County

Barnwell, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision involving two vehicles that occurred at 11:44 a.m. near the intersection of Kingfisher Road and Catfish Road in Barnwell County.

The first vehicle was a 2007 BMW 328, with one occupant who is now deceased. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The second vehicle was a 2015 Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Silverado was lone occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was also wearing a seatbelt. The driver was flown to a local hospital facility, where they passed away.

The BMW was traveling West on Kingfisher Road and drove into the opposite lane of travel to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. While in the other, opposing lane of traffic, the BMW collided with the Chevy Silverado, which was travelling East on Kingfisher.

The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.