AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are currently on the scene of a deadly single car crash. It happened at Walton Way at Malvern Lane near Langford Middle School.

According to deputies, the vehicle was traveling west on Walton Way when it left the roadway and struck a tree. There are three confirmed fatalities.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.



The names if the three victims will be withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is continuing.