Two confirmed COVID-19 cases at SRS, 152 in quarantine

AIKEN, S.C. – Savannah River Site announced two positive cases of COVID-19 with 152 people in quarantine. 53 of these employees in quarantine are symptomatic while 72 of them are asymptomatic.

SRS tested 24 employees. Two of these tests came back positive, 14 negative and 8 pending.

SRS released the following statement regarding their plans moving forward,

The Savannah River Site (SRS) leadership team continues to monitor the current COVID-19 pandemic and is evaluating the staffing needs for on-going support of our Department of Energy Environmental Management (EM) and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) missions. SRS has transitioned to Limited Operations/Situational Essential personnel for our EM missions. EM Limited Operations includes the maximum use of teleworking and the identification of personnel who are ineligible to telework and able to go home on paid weather/safety leave for up to 30 days, without impacting critical missions. During this period, activities that support our missions will be limited to those necessary to ensure the safety of the public, our workers, and the environment as well as the continuance of critical national security missions. The transition to Limited Operations for EM missions is being specifically tailored to each facility at SRS and must be conducted in an efficient and safe manner. Affected contractor employees are receiving additional guidance from their employers. The critical NNSA national security missions, including SRTE, are continuing Normal Operations with maximum telework. In conjunction with our colleagues across the Department of Energy complex, SRS continues to closely monitor developments associated with the coronavirus and will provide updates as circumstances warrant.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, employees who were considered to be in close contact to a COVID-19 symptomatic person were asked to self-quarantine at home and to monitor their health for potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Employees that are asymptomatic who are informed that a fellow employee is either confirmed or symptomatic of novel coronavirus should monitor themselves for symptoms but remain at work.

We are putting a system in place to bring back the 72 asymptomatic employees per the new guidance. Many of those employees were already tele-working from home while on quarantine. With a large percentage of our workforce tele-working or on leave and a much-reduced number of employees on Site, social distancing should provide for very infrequent close contact at SRS.

