Two churches combined worship services in honor of MLK’s dream

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. – Two churches on the same road in Hephzibah came together to celebrate the life of Dr. King.

The civil rights icon said “Sunday is the most segregated part of the week,” so the Oasis Church of Hephzibah and Compass Church of Hephzibah combined worship services to live out and celebrate Dr. King’s Dream.

Pastor Wesley Weatherford and Pastor Tony Miller says it’s a way to bring the community together.

“To celebrate who he was, what he was about, what he lived for, and what he ultimately died for. And really I thought it would be a cool thing to do together. You know we got so much division. There’s so many things people can stand up and be against. This is something that we can stand up and be for,” says Pastor Weatherford.

“We are together, and not separated that we can find common ground in Jesus Christ to where we can come together and have a service without having the division that’s within this country,” says Pastor Miller.

Both pastors tell us they are encouraging the community to join hands, come together, and serve as one.