Two children injured in SC 19 accident outside Trenton, South Carolina

(TRENTON, South Carolina) – WJBF News Channel 6 has learned that two children are among those who were injured after an accident near Trenton, South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina HIghway Patrol, a 2017 Kia sedan with four occupants collided with a tractor trailer truck around 1:13 P.M. on Monday while crossing SC 19 resulting in multiple injuries.

Authorities say all four occupants of the Kia Sedan and the driver of the 18-wheeler were injured. Two of the injured occupants of the Kia were a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old.

State Troopers say the youngest occupant of the Kia, the six-year-old, was transported by Augusta University’s AirCare helicopter to Augusta University Medical Center. All other patients were transported by ambulance to hospitals in the Augusta area.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety says that their Mulit-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, or MAIT, was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

According to a spokesperson, the preliminary findings of their report state the Kia Sedan was traveling West on Samuel E. Diggs road and was crossing SC 19 when it and the Northward-travelling tractor trailer truck collided.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, no charges have been brought in the accident, and it remains an active and ongoing investigation.

According to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, traffic units from their department aided with road closures and detours while South Carolina Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

There is no information, at this time, on the current condition of all five individuals injured in the crash.

All those involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts, no one was ejected, and no was entrapped, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.