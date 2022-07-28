GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department arrested two people Thursday after a welfare check lead them to a home covered in feces that had no running water for months.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Walton Drive for a welfare check on two children. When they got to the home, they met with Amanda Lee and Richard Williams who lived in the home with two children, one of which was autistic.

Investigators found the home to be uninhabitable. Human and animal feces were found throughout the home. The feces was also on the bed and mattress of one of the children, and on their skin and feet.

The residence has not had running water since May of 2022 and the children had not bathed since then. There were no groceries in the home and both Lee and Williams are unemployed and were relying on food stamps. Williams has not been employed for 11 years.

The Department of Family and Child Services were notified and responded to the scene. The children were turned over into their custody.

Code enforcement determined the property unfit and it is pending clean up and renovation.

Richard Williams and 37-year-old Amanda Lee are both being charged with two counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree. They are both being committed to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information as it comes available.