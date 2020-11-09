Two Burke County men indicted for operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Burke County men have been indicted on federal charges of operating an illegal pill factory.

47-year-old Cedrick Gabriel Brown “Pop” and 46-year-old Telly Savalas Carswell are being charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of Methamphetamine and Heroin, Possession of More than 500 Grams of meth and heroin with the intent to distribute and maintaining or using a drug involved premises. Their charges carry a possible penalty of conviction of up to life in prison and large financial penalties as well as five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Christine said, “Deadly, addictive and illegal drugs – especially opioids and methamphetamine – are ripping asunder small towns and rural communities throughout our country. With our law enforcement partners, we are determined to eradicate these poisons from our streets.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began the investigation January 2020 and conducted a search of the home on May 7, 2020 with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and DEA agents. They found a pill press, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs as well as nearly $9,000 in cash; and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

“Criminals rely on pill presses to create dangerous counterfeit medications which contain toxic substances such as methamphetamine, heroin and other dangerous and potentially deadly drugs. DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe from dangerous drugs,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy.

The case is being investigated by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.