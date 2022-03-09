AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is guaranteed a Georgia High School Association state basketball champion when Westside and Butler meet for the boys Class-AA title on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Macon.

The two teams have already met three times this season, with Butler winning both regular season games and Westside beating the Bulldogs in the Region 4 championship game.

“It’s great amount of respect because I played against them since we were little,” said Westside junior Khalon Hudson, the team’s leading scorer with 18 points per game. “I was teammates with some of them, so the respect is high. They had our number for so many years and we got them in the region championship, but that game is behind us and we know they’re going to come at us. So we gotta at themh them like they’re going to come at us because we know they’re going to come hungry.”

The mutual respect is embodied by head coaches Jerry Hunter of Westside and Cervantes Boddy of Butler, longtime friends who both played for Paine College under former coach Ron Spry. One will bring the state championship trophy back home to Augusta Thursday night.

“That’s the win-win factor, of course,” said Boddy. “No matter what happens Augusta wins. No matter what happens Paine College wins and no matter what happens Coach Ron Spry wins. I think that’s a beautiful thing and I’m sure that’s a very rare situation.”

Butler is led in scoring by senior Kedar Bodie with 14 points per game. The Bulldogs last won a state championship in 1966. Westside brought home the trophy in 1995.

The game will tip off at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Centreplex.