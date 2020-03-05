Two arrested in connection with Jaquavious “Chunky” Taylor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday, March 4, 2020 the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Jaquavious Taylor, a wanted fugitive, was in an apartment on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Rd. West.

Around 6:30 P.M. Richmond County Deputies, members of the Crime Suppression Team, members of the Criminal Investigative Division, and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service went to the residence and confronted them about Taylor.

Both 28-year-old Myron Garnett and 20-year-old Willie Blockett denied having Taylor in the home. While questioning Garnett and Blockett, deputies found Taylor climbing out of the back window of the apartment. He was then taken into custody.

Garnett and Blockett were taken into custody and transported to Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

They were both charged with Harboring or Concealing a Fugitive.

