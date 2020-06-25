Two arrested for trafficking meth in house behind Aquinas High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -54-year-old James Eugene Pitts and 43-year-old Marissa Louise Powell were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and distributing drugs within 1000 feet of a school, as well as distributing meth within 1000 feet of a park.

They were arrested and booked on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after deputies with Richmond County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division acted on a search warrant at Pitts’ residence on the 2000 block of Shamrock Drive, directly behind Aquinas High School and within 500 feet of Wood Park.

Arrest warrants were issued, alleging Pitts was in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine. During a search of the house, deputies said they found more than 70 grams of meth in a baggie stuffed inside a Styrofoam cup on top of a bedroom dresser.

While Pitts lived behind the school off Highland Avenue, Powell is a resident of Grovetown.

The house on Shamrock Drive measures 338 feet from Aquinas High School.